Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Not mentioned among lineup changes
Sutter (groin) was not among the mentioned lineup changes Saturday versus the Sabres, suggesting he will remain sidelined for the contest, Sportsnet 650 reports.
It appears Sutter will miss another contest despite being mentioned among the candidates to return to action. The team will activate him from injured reserve ahead of his return, which doesn't sound to be too far off at this point.
