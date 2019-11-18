Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Not on road trip
Sutter (groin) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's game against the Stars.
The Canucks will endure six straight road games starting Tuesday in Dallas, so Sutter could rejoin the team at some point during the trip. Until then, the 30-year-old forward will remain on IR. Through 19 games this year, Sutter posted eight points and a plus-5 rating.
