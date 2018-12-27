Sutter (shoulder) won't be in the lineup versus the Oilers on Thursday.

Sutter will miss his 27th game due to his shoulder injury, but appears to be nearing a return. With the emergence of Elias Pettersson, the 29-year-old Sutter figures to be stuck in a third-line role for the remainder of the season, which will limit his opportunities to record a fifth 30-plus point campaign.