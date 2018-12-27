Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Not ready to return
Sutter (shoulder) won't be in the lineup versus the Oilers on Thursday.
Sutter will miss his 27th game due to his shoulder injury, but appears to be nearing a return. With the emergence of Elias Pettersson, the 29-year-old Sutter figures to be stuck in a third-line role for the remainder of the season, which will limit his opportunities to record a fifth 30-plus point campaign.
