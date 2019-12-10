Sutter (groin) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Sutter looks like he's getting back to full speed after taking line rushes in practice, but the Canucks are exercising caution for the 30-year-old who will miss his 12th straight game. His return appears imminent, though, but he'll need to be activated from IR before cracking the lineup.