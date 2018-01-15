Sutter returned from a 21-game absence and scored the overtime winner Sunday against the Wild.

Sutter showed off some terrific speed and skill on the play, as he darted up ice before cutting in, burning Jonas Brodin and beating Devan Dubnyk with a perfectly placed shot. The center had been out since Nov.24 with an upper-body injury and came through in the clutch to give Vancouver it's second straight victory. Sutter only has seven points in 24 games this season, but he saw power-play time Sunday and is a capable goal-scorer, so he's worth monitoring in deeper formats now that he's back to full health.