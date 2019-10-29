Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Opens scoring Monday
Sutter scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.
Sutter needed only 1:14 into the first period to light the lamp, igniting a five-goal period for the Canucks. The tally snapped a four-game drought for the center, who now has three goals and six points through 11 games.
