Sutter scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Sutter opened the scoring 3:38 into the contest as the Canucks controlled the first period. After his goal, it was a battle between the superstars for the two teams. Sutter is up to six goals in 22 appearances this season. He's added 39 shots on net and a minus-3 rating, but he doesn't play much of a physical game and he hasn't found much consistency, as half of his scoring came in a 7-1 win over the Senators on Jan. 25 when he netted a hat trick.