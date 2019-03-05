Sutter will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to address a sports hernia on his right side.

The Canucks evidently wanted to see if Sutter would be able to recover fully without going under the knife, but it appears as though he hasn't made enough progress in his recovery over the past few weeks for that to be a possibility. Unless Vancouver makes a deep playoff run, Sutter's season has likely come to an end. If that ends up being the case, the veteran forward will finish the campaign with a mere six points in 26 appearances.