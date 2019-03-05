Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Out 6-8 weeks
Sutter will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to address a sports hernia on his right side.
The Canucks evidently wanted to see if Sutter would be able to recover fully without going under the knife, but it appears as though he hasn't made enough progress in his recovery over the past few weeks for that to be a possibility. Unless Vancouver makes a deep playoff run, Sutter's season has likely come to an end. If that ends up being the case, the veteran forward will finish the campaign with a mere six points in 26 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...