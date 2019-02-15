Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Out at least two weeks
Sutter (undisclosed) will be sidelined for at least two weeks.
Sutter's lengthy absence will test Vancouver's depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up six points in 26 games this campaign. The 30-year-old pivot will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to returning to the lineup, so another update on his status will undoubtedly surface once that occurs.
