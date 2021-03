Sutter (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and is expected to miss Monday's game against Winnipeg, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

This will be the first game that Sutter has missed all season and it's unclear what he's dealing with. The veteran center has eight points and a minus-7 rating through 35 games. He'll be day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's rematch with the Jets.