Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Out Monday
Sutter (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's game against San Jose, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Sutter was a late scratch and it's unclear what type of injury he's dealing with. He missed 30 games after separating his shoulder near the end of October, so it's possible that his latest injury is related.
