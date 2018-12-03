Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Out until Christmas
Sutter (shoulder) won't return to action until after the Christmas break, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Based on the timeline provided, Sutter's next chance to return to the lineup will be Dec. 27 versus Edmonton. In 13 games before getting hurt, the center notched four points, 21 shots and 12 hits in 13 contests. Once cleared to play, the 29-year-old will likely fill a bottom-six role following the breakout season of Elias Pettersson.
