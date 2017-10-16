Sutter missed practice Monday due to illness.

Considering Loui Eriksson (knee) didn't travel with the team -- combined with Sutter being under the weather -- it shouldn't come as a shock the club is going to promote a player from the minors. The odds on favorites are likely Reid Boucher or Nikolay Goldobin, although Michael Chaput may be better suited to replace Sutter down the middle if the 28-year-old is unable to play.