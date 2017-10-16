Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Out with illness
Sutter missed practice Monday due to illness.
Considering Loui Eriksson (knee) didn't travel with the team -- combined with Sutter being under the weather -- it shouldn't come as a shock the club is going to promote a player from the minors. The odds on favorites are likely Reid Boucher or Nikolay Goldobin, although Michael Chaput may be better suited to replace Sutter down the middle if the 28-year-old is unable to play.
More News
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Stands out in season opener•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Could begin season on fourth line•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Ends goal drought at 13•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Will return Thursday•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Won't play in Pittsburgh•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...