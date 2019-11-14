Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Placed on IR
Sutter (groin) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Now that he's been placed on IR, Sutter will miss the Canucks' next three games at a minimum. With Sutter and Jay Beagle (undisclosed) currently on the shelf, Tyler Graovac will likely draw into the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Dallas.
