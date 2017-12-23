Sutter (undisclosed) is scheduled to resume skating with the team after the holiday break, according to Canucks coach Travis Green.

It's too early to know whether Sutter will be fit to play in next Thursday's contest against the Blackhawks, but he's evidently making strides in his recovery. Alex Burmistrov and Nic Dowd have been holding down the fort in the bottom-six center spots with Sutter out of commission.