Sutter registered a goal, two shots and won 12 of 25 faceoffs during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

The marker gives Sutter three goals and four points in the first eight games, which is a significant increase in his scoring output over the last few seasons. Time will tell if the 29-year-old can maintain his scoring touch, but the defensive specialist should get plenty of ice time -- albeit against the opposition's top players on most nights. He's a risky fantasy play outside of deeper leagues.