Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Pots power-play tally
Sutter scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Sutter tallied as part of a three-goal first period for the Canucks. The 30-year-old has his first power-play point and 12th point overall in 32 appearances this season. He serves mostly in a bottom-six role, which has limited his ability to contribute offense.
