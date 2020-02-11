Play

Sutter scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Sutter tallied as part of a three-goal first period for the Canucks. The 30-year-old has his first power-play point and 12th point overall in 32 appearances this season. He serves mostly in a bottom-six role, which has limited his ability to contribute offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories