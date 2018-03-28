Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Racks up three points in victory
Sutter scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.
Sutter has scored four times in his last five games to reach the 10-goal mark for the eighth time in his career. The third-line center has been limited to just 56 games this season, posting 22 points and 101 shots on goal. Sutter is a solid depth contributor, but his inconsistent scoring limits his fantasy value to deeper leagues.
