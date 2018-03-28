Sutter scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.

Sutter has scored four times in his last five games to reach the 10-goal mark for the eighth time in his career. The third-line center has been limited to just 56 games this season, posting 22 points and 101 shots on goal. Sutter is a solid depth contributor, but his inconsistent scoring limits his fantasy value to deeper leagues.