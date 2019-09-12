Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Ready for 2019-20 campaign
Sutter (abdomen) is no longer on injured reserve and is cleared for training camp, the team announced Thursday.
An abdominal injury led to Sutter missing the final two months of the season last year. In total, the natural center played in just 26 games in 2018-19 due to injuries, which limited him to a mere six points. If the New York native can stay healthy, he should be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark again, though he may be limited to a bottom-six role with the emergence of Elias Pettersson.
