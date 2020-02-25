Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Ready to rock
Sutter (illness) will play Tuesday against Montreal, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Sutter missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to give it a go against the Canadiens. The 31-year-old vet, who's notched 16 points in 36 games this campaign, is expected to skate on the Canucks' fourth line Tuesday.
