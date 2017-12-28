Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Remains sidelined
Sutter (upper body) is still on injured reserve and isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Chicago.
Sutter still hasn't resumed skating, and the Canucks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to practice. The 28-year-old forward may be sent to the minors on a conditioning stint once he's deemed fit to play, as he hasn't tasted game action since he sustained his injury Nov. 24 against the Devils.
