Sutter (undisclosed) is slated to return within the next week, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

While this report is encouraging for Sutter, it effectively rules him out of Monday's contest in Winnipeg. Sutter's next chance to play would then be Wednesday when the Canucks return home to Vancouver to play the Predators, though the team should give more updates when appropriate. With fellow centerman Bo Horvat set to miss an extended period of time due to a fractured foot, Sutter could move up in the lineup from his usual fourth-line slot when he returns.