Sutter (undisclosed) will miss at least one more week, according to Canucks coach Travis Green.

Sutter's taken the second-most faceoffs (407) of any Canuck this season, plus he's winning 51.6 percent of those draws, but he's been a low-end fantasy option with only six points (two goals, four assists) through 23 games. His eventual removal from injured reserve will be the clear sign that Sutter is ready to come back.