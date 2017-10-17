Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Returns to health, lineup Tuesday
Sutter (illness) confirmed he will play Tuesday night's game in Ottawa, Jeff Patterson of TSN 1040 reports.
Sutter's illness was apparently nothing serious and he will return to the Canucks' ranks having missed only one practice and no game action. The 28-year-old netted a goal on Opening Night against Edmonton, but has been relatively quiet since then, notching six shots on goal total while averaging 16:22 of ice time.
