Sutter (upper body) will not play Friday, but he still could return for Sunday's game against the Wild.

Sutter remains on injured reserve for an upper-body issue that dates back to late November, but it appears his return is on the horizon. If that does indeed occur Saturday, the team would announce his activation off injured reserve beforehand and he should resume his role as a top-six forward for the Canucks. Prior to the injury, the 28-year-old had collected six points (two goals, four assists) over 23 contests with the Canucks.