Sutter (undisclosed) flew back to Vancouver after being hurt against the Devils on Friday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

The Canucks' next two games are on the road, which means that Sutter can be all but ruled for those contests. That would make the next chance for him to return Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop