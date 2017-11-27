Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Sent back to Vancouver
Sutter (undisclosed) flew back to Vancouver after being hurt against the Devils on Friday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.
The Canucks' next two games are on the road, which means that Sutter can be all but ruled for those contests. That would make the next chance for him to return Saturday against the Maple Leafs.
