Sutter (groin) has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to suit up for Saturday's game in San Jose, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Sutter has missed 13 games with his groin injury, last suiting up on Nov. 12. The 30-year-old New York native has five goals and eight points in 19 games this season.

