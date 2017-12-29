Sutter (upper body) has been skating on his own, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Sutter's return to the ice is a step in the right direction, but he remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action. The 28-year-old pivot will need participate in several full practices with his teammates before being cleared to play, so the Canucks should release another update on his status once that occurs.

