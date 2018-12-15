Sutter (shoulder) has been skating on his own, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Sutter still remains without a firm time table for his return, but the last report suggested he won't be back until after the Christmas break. He's only appeared in 13 games this season, and will miss at least five more games barring a fast tracked recovery. Getting on the ice is a good first step.

