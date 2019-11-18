Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Slated to return during road trip
Sutter (groin) is expected to join the Canucks at some point during their six-game road trip.
Sutter didn't travel to Dallas for Tuesday's game, but he should be available to rejoin the team at some point. The road trip extends until Nov. 30 against the Oilers, so the veteran pivot still has a hazy timeline for return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.