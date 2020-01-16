Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Slated to return
Per Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver, Sutter (upper body) took part in line rushes during morning skate, which suggests he'll make his return to the lineup Thursday against Arizona.
Sutter's been sidelined for nearly a month with an upper-body injury, but he finally returned to practice with his teammates Wednesday, which was the first sign that he might be an option for Thursday's contest. The 31-year-old forward is expected to skate with Tyler Motte and Jay Beagle on the Canucks' fourth line against the Coyotes.
