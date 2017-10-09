Sutter was excellent in the season opener Saturday against Edmonton, netting his first goal of the year and firing three shots on goal.

Sutter was very much put in a defensive role against the Oilers, as he centered the fourth line, logged 2:33 of shorthanded time and went 64 percent on faceoffs. His transition to a bottom-six forward hurts his fantasy value, but he'll always have some offensive upside that makes him worth owning in deeper formats. Sutter is more valuable to the Canucks than he is to fantasy owners, but he possesses a lethal shot that makes him a solid contributing scorer.