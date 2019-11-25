Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Staying on shelf Monday
Sutter (groin) is unable to play Monday against the Flyers and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.
Sutter rejoined the club Monday, so if Tuesday's evaluation goes well, he should be able to play Wednesday against the Penguins. Through 19 games, Sutter has five goals and three assists, and he'll add important depth up the middle behind Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.