Sutter (undisclosed) is still 7-to-10 days away from returning to Vancouver's lineup.

A report released earlier this week suggested Sutter may be available as soon as Friday against San Jose, but the 28-year-old pivot's recovery clearly isn't progressing as expected. The 2007 first-round pick remains on injured reserve, so his eventual activation from the injured list will be the clearest indicator of his game readiness.