Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Still no timeline for return
Sutter (groin) remains without a timetable for his return to the lineup.
Sutter is currently traveling with the Canucks for their road trip and practiced Tuesday, but he won't be an option for Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh. Once he's given the green light, the 30-year-old American should return to a bottom-six role and a spot on Vancouver's second power-play unit.
