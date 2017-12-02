Sutter (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Maple Leafs since Sportsnet 650's Brendan Batchelor reports the Canucks will go with the same lineup they used Thursday against the Predators.

There was some hope that Sutter would be able to play once the Canucks finished out a road trip in Nashville, but the veteran pivot remains on injured reserve and evidently needs additional time to heal. It's been a rough season for No. 20, as he's only posted six points (two goals, four assists) through 23 games and is no longer featured on the power play.