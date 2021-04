Sutter scored two goals and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sutter put the Canucks on the board at 5:33 of the second period. In the third, he capped their rally with an empty-netter. The 32-year-old has eight goals, two assists, 61 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 37 contests this year. Sutter primarily works in a bottom-six role, which will often limit his effectiveness on offense.