Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Tallies assist in loss
Sutter collected an assist in Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs.
The point snapped a mini four-game point drought. Prior to that, Sutter had five points in a three-game span. He was playing on the top power-play unit, but Tyler Toffoli has taken that place since being acquired. Sutter's fantasy value takes a big hit with him not being on that unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.