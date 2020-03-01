Play

Sutter collected an assist in Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs.

The point snapped a mini four-game point drought. Prior to that, Sutter had five points in a three-game span. He was playing on the top power-play unit, but Tyler Toffoli has taken that place since being acquired. Sutter's fantasy value takes a big hit with him not being on that unit.

