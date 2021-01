Sutter scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Sutter's third-period goal came with the game already firmly in the Canadiens' control. It's still an encouraging sign for the 32-year-old center, who failed to record a point in the first five games of the year. Sutter has added 11 shots on goal and four hits in six outings -- a bottom-six forward, he has little appeal in most fantasy formats.