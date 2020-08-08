Sutter notched a goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Sutter deflected a Quinn Hughes shot in the second period to help the Canucks cut the deficit to 3-2 at the time. With Adam Gaudette (undisclosed) out, Sutter has seen time as the third-line center. The 31-year-old's goal was his only point in the series -- he added nine shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating.