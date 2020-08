Sutter registered three assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Sutter had a hand in goals by Antoine Roussel, Troy Stecher and Tyler Motte in the contest. It's a rare burst of offense from Sutter, who had just two points in nine games entering Friday. The 31-year-old should continue to see time in a bottom-six forward, which will make his opportunities on offense limited.