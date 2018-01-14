Sutter (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Wild.

Sutter saw his last game action Nov. 24, and he has just two goals and six points in the previous 23 games. He is normally a strong power-play asset, but the Canucks may be hesitant to put him on special teams in his first game back. After Sunday's game, the Canucks have a five-day rest week for Sutter to continue to get his legs under him.