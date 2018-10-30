Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Won't return Monday
Sutter won't return to Monday's game against the Wild after suffering an upper-body injury.
While the Canucks are officially listing it as an upper-body injury, Sutter appeared to injure his right shoulder after checking Mathew Dumba. Adam Gaudette could step into a larger role if he's forced to sit out Wednesday against the Blackhawks.
