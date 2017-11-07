Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Activated from injured reserve
Guance was taken off injured reserve and recalled Monday from AHL Utica, per the NHL's official media site.
Gaunce has been battling shoulder issues since early October and hasn't played yet this year. The 2012 first-round pick has been praised for his speed and physical ability, and can first appear Monday against Detroit.
