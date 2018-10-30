Gaunce was recalled from AHL Utica on Saturday, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports.

Gaunce was sent to AHL Utica late in September after failing to secure a spot on the team's Opening Night roster. However, some early-season injuries have afforded the 2012 first-round selection with an opportunity to rejoin the NHL club. Gaunce could have a chance to draw into the lineup Wednesday against the Blackhawks, but there's nothing to suggest he's worth fantasy consideration given his minimal production in past NHL stints.

