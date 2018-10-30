Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Added from AHL
Gaunce was recalled from AHL Utica on Saturday, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports.
Gaunce was sent to AHL Utica late in September after failing to secure a spot on the team's Opening Night roster. However, some early-season injuries have afforded the 2012 first-round selection with an opportunity to rejoin the NHL club. Gaunce could have a chance to draw into the lineup Wednesday against the Blackhawks, but there's nothing to suggest he's worth fantasy consideration given his minimal production in past NHL stints.
