Gaunce (shoulder) signed a two-year contract extension with the Canucks on Wednesday.

It's a bit peculiar to see Gaunce -- who was exposed to the Golden Knights in the expansion draft -- not only re-signing with his draft team, but reaching a two-year pact to stay in Rain City. The 2012 first-rounder, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, has appeared in just 77 career NHL games, posting six points (one goal, five assists), but the versatile forward has ideal size at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, and gaining more experience appears to be his primary focus on the path to a significant role at the highest level.