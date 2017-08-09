Play

Gaunce (shoulder) signed a two-year contract extension with the Canucks on Wednesday.

It's a bit peculiar to see Gaunce -- who was exposed to the Golden Knights in the expansion draft -- not only re-signing with his draft team, but reaching a two-year pact to stay in Rain City. The 2012 first-rounder, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, has appeared in just 77 career NHL games, posting six points (one goal, five assists), but the versatile forward has ideal size at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, and gaining more experience appears to be his primary focus on the path to a significant role at the highest level.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...

  • kane-and-ovechkin-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Forward tiers

    Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...