Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Could play Thursday
Gaunce (foot) could return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Gaunce's activation off of injured reserve Wednesday may have served as an indicator that he's close to returning. It sounds as though official word on his status won't come until pregame warmups, so interested parties should check back around that time.
