Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Expected to skate soon
Canucks coach Travis Green indicated Tuesday that Gaunce (foot) is expected to begin skating "soon".
Gaunce still has many steps left in his recovery before he can rejoin the lineup, but he appears to be nearing the first stop on that road by retaking the ice. The 23-year-old winger should solidify the Canucks bottom six when healthy, though his physical nature (45) only plays in some fantasy formats. Gaunce owns just five points (four goals, one assist) through 34 games this season.
