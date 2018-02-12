Gaunce (foot) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday, and won't affect his timetable for a return around the end of February. The 23-year-old hasn't been able to carve out an everyday role in British Columbia during his third NHL season, as he's posted just five points (four goals, one assist) in 34 games while averaging 13:36 of ice time. Nic Dowd will likely continue to see increased playing time the remainder of Gaunce's time in the press box.