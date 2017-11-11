Gaunce will not be in the lineup Saturday night against the Sharks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

There were questions as to whether Gaunce would be in the lineup with Loui Eriksson (knee) back in action following a lengthy injury hiatus, and the depth center indeed will sit out. He should be avoided in any fantasy league, having recorded a mere five points -- all assists -- through his first 89 NHL contests with the Canucks.